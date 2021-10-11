The plant with seeds that can grow meat

Seeds from genetically modified barley plants are being used in a process which creates lab-grown meat.

A protein in the seeds, called a growth factor, is harvested, milled and purified before it can be used.

While the first growth factors came from animals, it is hoped this barley plant method will be cheaper and scalable.

Research at Orf Genetics is now on-going to find out which barley produces the best growth factors.

BBC Click’s Spencer Kelly reports.

