The Polestar Arctic Circle concept is ready for a snow day with AWD and studded tires

Polestar hails from the great snowy land of Sweden and today revealed a special edition Polestar 2 outfitted with a bevy of winter accoutrements and performance enhancements.

The Polestar 2 Arctic Circle started life as a Polestar 2 Long Range dual-motor (AWD) with the performance package. Engineers raised the vehicle 1.2 inches and equipped it with custom studded winter tires. The OEM Ohlins dampers were tuned to a softer setting and connected to new strut braces in the front and rear. Lastly, the vehicle’s power output was increased from 408 hp and 487 lb-ft to 469 hp and 502 lb-ft.

And, of course, in true rally fashion, the Arctic Circle features four monster Stedi Quad Pro LED lights and a carbon skid plate.

Automakers have long used one-off concepts to demonstrate capabilities and build excitement. It’s an effective tool to judge customer interest while giving engineers something fun to create. Every automaker from Tesla to General Motors debuts vehicles ahead of their final form and makes adjustments based on reception (and supply constraints) as the vehicle nears production.

This package is not available for purchase, though it’s reasonable to imagine Polestar offering parts of this build in the future. All-wheel drive is already available. The power was increased through an over-the-air update, which Polestar says will be available to customers in 2022. The adjustable dampers are already available for purchase. Studded tires, racing seats, skid plates and lights are available from third-party vendors, too.

Polestar’s chief chassis engineer lead the development of this vehicle. He races rally cars, which begs the question: Is a raised, dirt-track version of the Polestar 2, à la Porsche 911 Safari, coming next?