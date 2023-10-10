The Q3 venture capital market explained in five charts

The global venture capital market failed to turn the corner in the third quarter of 2023, instead racking up another quarter’s worth of declines in most parts of the world.

The data, however, can become a little bit abstract in numerical form. So, today, the TechCrunch+ team has charted the most important venture capital data we’ve seen thus far to help you better understand where global startup investing really is today.

If the below charts aren’t enough for you, read our overview of Q3 venture results based on PitchBook data — we’ve also explored what’s going on in web3 and Canada. As always, we’ll have more analysis and takeaways once the full set of data for the third quarter shakes loose.

For now, let’s get to the data viz shall we?

Data visualization by Miranda Halpern, created with Flourish