The rise of product-led sales, or why product-led growth requires a sales makeover

B2B is looking a lot more than B2C these days: From Figma to Slack, individuals and teams can sign up for tools that their entire organization will end up adopting. This concept is also known as product-led growth.



The definition of product-led growth is almost tautological: As a vendor, it basically means that you’re using your product as the driver of growth for your company, Amplitude chief product officer Justin Bauer told TechCrunch.

The Exchange explores startups, markets and money.

Read it on TechCrunch+ or get The Exchange newsletter every Saturday.

But under this self-explanatory concept, there’s a major change at play. The biggest change, Bauer said, “is that the customer relationship now starts with the product versus ending with it, which is how B2B traditionally worked.”

While the rise of PLG has upended the traditional top-down sales funnel, it hasn’t replaced sales. However, it does have profound implications for sales teams, but these don’t get discussed often enough.