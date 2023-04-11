The Security Stage Debuts at Disrupt 2023

If you haven’t noticed, the internet is frequently on fire. Overseas cyberattacks are hitting public services like healthcare at home. Data breaches are the new school “snow days.” Small towns and local governments are largely unable to fend off ransomware attacks on their own. Nation-state hackers are undermining human rights and the security and privacy of millions by hacking into phones using undisclosed security flaws. And the emerging world of web3 balances precariously on the fragile foundations of Web 2.0’s problematic past.

But it’s not all doom and gloom. This year, TechCrunch is taking on some of the biggest security and privacy problems head-on at Disrupt 2023 with the sharpest minds and pros in the industry. And there is a lot to talk about.

The debut Security Stage is the one-stop shop for all things security and privacy at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023. By drawing on firsthand reporting from TechCrunch’s security desk this past year, we’re exploring the most pressing and important issues facing tech giants, startups and billions of citizens around the world with the people who know the challenges best.

How do we protect our most valuable information from hostile states without establishing U.S. data laws at home? What can early companies do today to protect users’ data from overreaching surveillance? How do we know to trust the security of the phones in our pockets? Can governments keep cyberspace safe and protect our information without compromising its values or violating human rights? Will web3 be the future financial powerhouse without fixing the problems from yesteryear? Just how on fire are we?

We’ll hear from founders trying to solve the problems and how governments are reacting and responding to the growing threats like spyware, cyberattacks on public services, and election integrity. And we’ll hear from frontline defenders and seasoned professionals with a collective firehose of experience and insight to help today’s emerging companies prepare for the challenges ahead. In previous years we’ve heard from U.S. government agencies like CISA and the NSA, federal lawmakers working to protect Americans’ data, top security executives, and human rights defenders.

