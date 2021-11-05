The Sound of Collaboration

Can the universal language of music break down barriers, build bridges and engage all facets of humanity for a brighter future? UN Young Leader AY Young believes that everyone is an outlet for change and that if we want to save the planet, we need to come together now. Big corporations, global artists, inspired activists and changemakers, CEOs and students, all united to achieve the SDGs. How? The 17 songs in this innovative project — one for each of the SDGs — has created an innovative platform for collaboration to move hearts and minds (and maybe bodies, too).

Speaker:

AY Young, Founder, Battery Tour & United Nations Young Leader for SDGs

