The Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition

We think you’ll be as amazed as we are by the collective creativity, ingenuity and technical prowess of the Startup Battlefield 200. Out of thousands of applications, only 200 early-stage startups made the final cut, and you’ll find all of them — and only them — exhibiting on the TechCrunch Disrupt show floor on October 18–20 in San Francisco.

That’s a whole lotta noteworthy startups, so we’re highlighting them by vertical. Today we focus on climate tech and health tech. But don’t stop there. You’ll find all of these up-and-coming companies listed in the Exhibitor Directory.

Startup Battlefield 200: Climate tech and health tech edition

TC Disrupt takes place on October 18–20. It’s where startups go to grow, so buy your pass today and come prepared to network with these great startups!

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.