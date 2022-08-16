The State of Climate Tech Funding

Date/Time: September 14, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Innovation and startups have a critical role to play in creating the climate future we want, especially in the face of lagging policies and yet-to-be-realized market demand. While fears of a recession in the U.S. and mass layoffs are driving down startup valuations and freezing hiring, climate startup funding deals are at least on track with last year, with more funding reserves to sustain the current downturn. Pitchbook reported in June that climate tech is the third most disruptive industry over the next five to 10 years. What is the current state of climate tech funding, and what does this mean for the state of startups and investors over the next 12-18 months?

Topics will include:

How investors are deploying capital

Ways startups can design a resilient fundraising strategy

Methods for startups to plan for long-term success in times of volatility

Moderator:

Sherrie Totoki, Director of Startup Programs, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Leah Garden, Climate Tech Reporter, GreenBiz Group

Catherine Von Burg, CEO & President, SimpliPhi Power

