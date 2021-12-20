The State of Green Business 2022

Date/Time: January 24, 2021 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

The sustainable business world enters 2022 flying high, as the world focuses with increasing urgency on many of its core issues: sustainable finance, the circular economy, clean energy, climate tech and more. All are reaching inflection points, growing and changing faster than many could have imagined.

In this 15th annual edition of the State of Green Business, GreenBiz Group’s award-winning report, we dig into a wide range of issues, including an exclusive look at key job trends, courtesy of LinkedIn, and key indicators from S&P Global on such things as corporate carbon pricing, physical risk exposure and companies’ TCFD support.

In this one-hour webcast, coinciding with the report’s release, GreenBiz Group Chairman Joel Makower and a team of GreenBiz analysts will discuss the key trends for sustainable business in 2022.

Among the topics:

How companies are driving decarbonization through their supply chains

The growth of circular “mining” for critical materials

How “true zero” is becoming the new mantra for clean-energy buyers

Regulators’ newfound focus on ESG reporting

The growth of resale in consumer markets

Moderator:

Joel Makower, Chairman & Co-Founder, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Richard Mattison, CEO, S&P Global Trucost

Sarah Golden, Senior Energy Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Deonna Anderson, Senior Editor, GreenBiz Group

Theresa Lieb, Food Systems Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Grant Harrison, Green Finance & ESG Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Jesse Klein, Associate Editor, GreenBiz Group

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.