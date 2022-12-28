The State of Green Business 2023

Date/Time: January 23, 2023 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

“Stay the course” may be the key message coming out of the convulsing, confounding year that was 2022. For all that those 12 months threw at us — a still-raging pandemic, a global economic downturn, major supply-chain chokepoints, political upheavals and realignments, climate-exacerbated natural disasters and a global energy crisis spurred by Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine — there’s no turning back for sustainability professionals.

In the 16th annual edition of the State of Green Business, GreenBiz Group’s award-winning report, we dig into a wide range of issues, including an exclusive look at key job trends, courtesy of LinkedIn, and insights from GreenBiz analysts on trends to watch in energy, mobility, food systems, climate tech, the circular economy and other topics.

In this one-hour webcast, coinciding with the report’s release, GreenBiz Group Chairman Joel Makower and a team of GreenBiz analysts will discuss the key insights for sustainable business in 2023.

Among the topics:

How natural capital is climbing the agenda of investors

The promise and pitfalls of alternative proteins

The rise of water tech

The new rules of carbon disclosure

How business model innovation is accelerating circularity

Moderator:

Joel Makower, Chairman & Co-founder, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Jon Smieja, VP, Circularity & Senior Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Leah Garden, Climate Tech Reporter, GreenBiz Group

Sarah Golden, VP, Energy & Senior Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Vartan Badalian, Transport Analyst, GreenBiz Group

If you can’t tune in live, please register and we will email you a link to access the webcast recording and resources, available to you on-demand after the live webcast.