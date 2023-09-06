The State of Play for Climate Tech

Date/Time: September 19, 2023 (1pm-2pm ET / (10am-11am PT)

Climate tech is at an inflection point.

On one hand, innovations in technology, finance and policy are aligning to accelerate deployments. Companies and localities are also doubling down on climate commitments, looking for more ways to avert the worst impacts of climate change.

On the other hand, economic conditions and politics present headwinds. Higher interest rates and a shaky economy threaten to knock commitments off course. Other political priorities threaten the speed of adoption.

It’s a complex moment. Yet climate tech benefits abound. Solutions are transforming energy, transport, food, carbon markets and buildings — all with the potential to generate massive wealth and build a more just society.

In this free webcast, GreenBiz experts cover the top trends shaping the climate tech landscape and offer insights on this moment full of both promise and gridlock. Join us to hear about the climate tech state of play, technologies to watch and how to scale from here.

Moderator:

Leah Garden, Climate Tech Reporter, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Sarah Golden, VP of Energy, GreenBiz Group

James Ball, Director of Buildings, GreenBiz Group

Vartan Badalian, Director of Transport, GreenBiz Group

Seth Olson, Senior Manager of Food, GreenBiz Group

