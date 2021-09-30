The U.S. installed 5.7 GW of solar in Q2

The U.S. installed 4.2 GW of utility scale solar in the second quarter.

From pv magazine USA

The second quarter of 2021 was a record Q2 for U.S. solar development with 5.7 GW installed. This marks the 4th largest quarter ever for solar development in the United States.

Sector-by-sector growth was strong. It was a near-record quarter for residential (974 MW), commercial solar was up 31% year over year (354 MW), and there was 177 MW of community solar developed. Perhaps most impressive, 4.2 GW of utility-scale solar was developed, and 9 GW of utility-scale solar was procured.

Despite these growth figures, presenters from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie who spoke at this year’s Solar Power International warned of bottlenecks and cost increases ahead. While the market is set to grow, it is “not all unicorns and rainbows,” said Xiaojing Sun, head of solar research at WoodMac.

