The UAW strike is starting to affect CES 2024

Stellantis announced Tuesday that it will cancel its planned presentations and display at CES 2024, the tech trade show that takes over Las Vegas every January.

The reason? The automaker, which owns a slew of U.S. brands including Jeep, Ram and Chrsyler, cited the cost of the ongoing United Autoworker strike, which has entered its fifth week.

“In light of the current status of negotiations in the United States, preserving business fundamentals and therefore protecting the future of the company is a top priority of Stellantis leadership,” the company said in an statement.

Over the past several years, CES has become an auto show of sorts with automakers such as General Motors, Ford, Toyota, Hyundai and Stellantis plunking serious coin to set up elaborate displays and debut new vehicles and technology.

In-car tech and EVs dominated CES 2023 and Stellantis was one of the more visible automakers there. The company revealed Peugeot and the Ram 1500 Revolution truck concepts, announced that its Free2move mobility service brand would expand car sharing, rental and subscription services in the U.S. and revealed a new business unit to turn vehicle data into marketable products — and revenue.