The whole package: How plastics and sustainability startups achieve success

The amount of plastic pouring into our oceans is set to triple by 2040, and the bulk of the un-recycled plastic in the world is generated by an enormous industry: consumer packaged goods (CPG). The world is rife with waste from such goods, but as people become more aware and look to minimize the waste they produce, tech startups are coming up with novel solutions to help people and companies meet their sustainability goals.

At TechCrunch Disrupt this week, we spoke with Svanika Balasubramanian, the co-founder and CEO of rePurpose Global, a “plastic credits” platform dedicated to making planetary action accessible; Brian Bushell, the co-founder and CEO of by Humankind, a personal care brand designed around reducing single-use plastic waste; and Lauren Singer, founder and CEO of Package Free, an online retailer that sells products that help us to live a zero or low-waste lifestyle.

“People want to behave sustainably, but above that, they want products that they love. They want products that work for them, and they don’t want to sacrifice the quality or the convenience that they had before.”

The founders discussed how they plan to eliminate plastic and create valuable businesses at the same time, and shared insights about growing and succeeding in the sustainable tech space.