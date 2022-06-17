This feels like a SoftBank deal from 4 years ago

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

Equity is back in the saddle this week, with Mary Ann and Alex and Grace powering through a busy week’s news. And while much of the news in startup-land is a bit lacking these days — you may have noticed a sentiment shift on Twitter! — we did find some good tidings as well.

Here’s the rundown:

And that is a wrap! We will chat you all next week!