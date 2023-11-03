This Realistic Text-to-Speech Tool is 93% off Through 11/9

The Speechnow application helps you create compelling content in almost any language. Get it today for $19.97 at TechRepublic Academy.

Video and audio have become a necessity in our everyday lives, especially when it comes to marketing a product or brand. When you need to create video and audio content to promote your business, text-to-speech tools can be very useful. Unfortunately, most of these apps have really robotic voices. If you want something that sounds more natural, Speechnow is worth your attention.

This AI-powered app lets you turn text into audio in seconds, with 800 different languages and realistic voices to choose from. Lifetime access is worth $1,500, but you can pick up your subscription today for just $19.97 over at TechRepublic Academy. That’s 93% off MSRP!

There are many different reasons why you might want to convert text into spoken audio. It could be that you run a YouTube channel and need polished voiceovers, or maybe you’re planning to run some social media ads. Perhaps you even want to turn an ebook into a podcast. Whatever you’re hoping to achieve, adding a slick voiceover is almost certain to improve the engagement on your content.

Speechnow provides a really efficient workflow for creating voiceovers. This online platform is super easy to use: You simply input your text, choose your voice and language, and then let the app work its magic. The resulting audio is very human-like, and you can choose from a range of cool voice effects to suit your creative style. Speechnow can also provide the audio in MP3, WAV, OGG or WEBM formats.

This deal includes lifetime access to the app, with unlimited file creation and up to one million text characters per month. Order today for just $19.97 to get your hands on Speechnow, and save yourself $280 on the regular price!

Prices and availability are subject to change.