This Week at NASA: SpaceX Crew-6, Black Holes on a Collision Course, and Anniversary on Mars

NASA’s SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SpaceX Crew-6 Flight Crew Arrives at Launch Site

On February 21, the members of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission arrived at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center ahead of their flight to the International Space Station. The crew, including NASA astronauts Stephen Bowen and Woody Hoburg, are targeted for launch no earlier than February 27 from Kennedy’s Launch Complex 39A.

Chandra Discovers Giant Black Holes on Collision Course

Astronomers have used NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory to track two pairs of supermassive black holes in dwarf galaxies on collision courses. This is the first evidence for such an impending encounter, and it is providing important information about the growth of black holes in the early Universe.

Perseverance Rover Celebrates Two Years on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover recently celebrated its second anniversary on Mars. Since landing in February 2021, the rover has traveled over 9 miles, collected 18 samples, and taken hundreds of thousands of images – all as part of the mission’s search for signs of ancient microbial life on Mars.

NASA Launches Aeronautics Spanish-Language Webpages

As part of our effort to provide more resources and information to new audiences, we have launched new Spanish-language webpages featuring NASA aeronautics content and information. You can also find STEM-related educational content on these webpages for students. Find out more at nasa.gov/aeroes.

