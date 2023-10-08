This Week @NASA: A Journey to a Metal World, Simulated Mars Mission, Anniversary Celebration

Preparing to journey to a metal world…

A milestone for a simulated MarsMars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname "The Red Planet." Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Mars mission…

And celebrating an anniversary for NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA…

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

[embedded content]

Preparing to Journey to a Metal World

NASA targeting no earlier than October 12 for the launch of the Psyche spacecraft on a 2.2-billion-mile journey to study a metal-rich asteroid of the same name. The Psyche asteroid lies in the outer portion of the main asteroid belt between Mars and JupiterJupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and the fifth planet from the sun. It is a gas giant with a mass greater then all of the other planets combined. Its name comes from the Roman god Jupiter.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Jupiter, and may be able to tell us more about the formation of rocky planets like Earth.

This is NASA’s first mission to study an asteroid that has more metal than rock or ice.

Yearlong Simulated Mars Mission Reaches 100 Days

The four-person volunteer crew of NASA’s first yearlong CHAPEA Mars analog mission recently spent its 100th day inside the mission’s 1,700-square-foot habitat at NASA’s Johnson Space Center. The crew is simulating activities astronauts will do during future human missions on Mars.

Lessons learned through Artemis missions on and around the Moon along with simulated missions, like CHAPEA, will help us prepare to send astronauts to Mars.

October 1, 1958: NASA Begins Operations

October 1 marked the 65th anniversary of NASA officially opening for business. The agency was created to lead America’s civilian space program in response to Soviet advances in space exploration.

It also incorporated elements of its predecessor – the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, which had been founded to advance aeronautics research.

Within days of opening, NASA began work on America’s first human spaceflight program.

NASA Student Airborne Research Program Celebrates 15 Years

This summer, NASA’s Student Airborne Research Program, or SARP, celebrated its 15th anniversary.

The summer internship program offers upper-level undergraduate students hands-on research experience as part of real science campaigns onboard NASA Airborne Science Program flying science laboratories – aircraft outfitted specifically for research projects.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA.