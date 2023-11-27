This Week @NASA: Artemis II Astronauts View SLS Core, SPHEREx Space Telescope Takes Shape

Some Artemis II astronauts check out some flight hardware…

A mission that will map millions of galaxies…

And studying disturbances in the atmosphere…

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA!

[embedded content]

Artemis II Astronauts View SLS Core Stage at Michoud

During a recent visit to NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility, NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman and Christina Koch, and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen, saw the core stage for the Space Launch System, or SLSNASA's Space Launch System (SLS) will be the most powerful rocket they've ever built. As part of NASA's deep space exploration plans, it will launch astronauts on missions to an asteroid and eventually to Mars. As the SLS evolves, the launch vehicle will to be upgraded with more powerful versions. Eventually, the SLS will have the lift capability of 130 metric tons, opening new possibilities for missions to places like Saturn and Jupiter.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SLS rocket that will fly on Artemis II.

Late next year, the three astronauts and NASA’s Victor Glover will launch in an Orion spacecraft atop the SLS on Artemis II, the first crewed flight test for Artemis around the Moon and back.

Building a Mission to Map Millions of Galaxies

NASA’s SPHEREx space telescope is beginning to take shape. The observatory, with its distinctive cone-shaped photonA photon is a particle of light. It is the basic unit of light and other electromagnetic radiation, and is responsible for the electromagnetic force, one of the four fundamental forces of nature. Photons have no mass, but they do have energy and momentum. They travel at the speed of light in a vacuum, and can have different wavelengths, which correspond to different colors of light. Photons can also have different energies, which correspond to different frequencies of light.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>photon shields, will sweep over every section of the sky and survey hundreds of millions of galaxies.

The mission, which is targeted for launch no earlier than April 2025, will help scientists better understand where water and other key ingredients necessary for life originated, and will also create a map of the universe that far exceeds the color resolution of previous all-sky maps.

Space Station Experiment to Study Atmospheric Waves

NASA’s Atmospheric Waves Experiment was recently delivered to the International Space Station (ISS). It will track disturbances in our atmosphere known as atmospheric gravity waves, or AGWs.

At the mesopause, where the experiment will make its measurements, AGWs are revealed by colorful bands of light known as airglow. AGWs can also contribute to space weather – which can disrupt satellite and communications signals on and around Earth.

Studying the Health of Earth’s Climate and Oceans

NASA’s PACE spacecraft recently arrived for prelaunch processing at the Astrotech Space Operations Facility near NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. PACE will help us better understand how the ocean and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide, measure key atmospheric variables associated with air quality and Earth’s climate, and monitor ocean health. The mission is targeted for launch in 2024.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA.