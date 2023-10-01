This Week @NASA: Asteroid Sample Capsule Lands on Earth, Record Ride in Space, Artemis II Mission

NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission is back on Earth…

A record ride in space for a NASA astronaut…

And NASA’s Artemis II mission is making prelaunch progress…

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

NASA’s First Asteroid Sample Return Mission Lands

On September 24, the OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule – with samples of rock and dust from asteroid Bennu – made its historic return to Earth, marking the end of NASA’s first asteroid sample return mission.

“And touchdown of the OSIRIS-RExLaunched in 2016, the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft will help astronomers investigate how planets formed and how life began, as well as improve our understanding of near-Earth asteroids.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>OSIRIS-REx sample return capsule!”

The next day, the sample return capsule was flown to NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston, where the sample material inside it will be cared for, stored, and shared with scientists around the world.

Record-Setting NASA Astronaut Returns to Earth

The week saw another historic return from space – this one on September 27 – by NASA astronaut Frank Rubio.

After spending a U.S. record-setting 371 days in space, Rubio landed safely in Kazakhstan, along with two crewmates.

“Rubio’s record ride comes to an end.”

Rubio’s extended mission provides researchers the opportunity to observe the effects of long-duration spaceflight on humans.

Artemis II Rocket and Crew Making Progress

Teams at NASA’s Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans have structurally joined all four RS-25 engines onto the core stage of NASA’s Artemis II Moon rocket.

Meanwhile, the Artemis II astronauts recently completed the first in a series of integrated ground system tests at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

The Artemis II flight test around the Moon and back is the agency’s first crewed mission under Artemis.

Previewing the October 14 “Ring of Fire” Annular Eclipse

On October 14, an annular solar eclipse will cross the U.S. from Oregon to Texas. An annular eclipse is also known as a “ring of fire” eclipse because the Moon doesn’t entirely block out the Sun – but instead leaves a bright ring of Sun. Learn more about eclipses at solarsystem.nasa.gov/eclipses.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA.