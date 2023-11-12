This Week @NASA: Celebrating the Worm, Record-Breaking Black Hole, First Euclid Images

Celebrating the NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA worm…

NASA telescopes spot a record-breaking black holeA black hole is a place in space where the gravitational field is so strong that not even light can escape it. Astronomers classify black holes into three categories by size: miniature, stellar, and supermassive black holes. Miniature black holes could have a mass smaller than our Sun and supermassive black holes could have a mass equivalent to billions of our Sun.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>black hole…

And the first science images from a new space observatory…

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

[embedded content]

NASA Celebrates Worm Logo With Original Designer

On November 6 at NASA headquarters, we hosted a panel discussion about the design and cultural significance of the NASA worm logotype with Richard Danne, the designer of the worm. In 1992, the worm was retired but it has been brought back for limited use to complement the agency’s official insignia, known as the meatball.

“I can’t even, in words, express how rewarding it’s been for this to come back. It’ll always be a special place in my heart for NASA.”

Learn more about the “worm” on the July 24, 2020 episode of “Houston We Have a Podcast,” the official podcast of NASA’s Johnson Space Center.

NASA Telescopes Discover Record-Breaking Black Hole

Astronomers using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and James Webb Space Telescope have discovered the most distant black hole yet seen in X-rays.

The black hole is at an early stage of growth that had never been witnessed before, where its mass is similar to that of its host galaxy.

This result may explain how some of the first supermassive black holes in the universe formed.

First Science Images Released From Euclid Mission

On November 7, the Euclid mission released its first science images, including this image of the Perseus cluster, a group of thousands of galaxies about 240 million light-years from Earth. Euclid is led by the European Space Agency (ESA) with NASA contributions.

It will begin its regular science operations to study dark matter and dark energy in early 2024.

New NASA+ On-Demand Streaming Service Is Here

NASA’s new on-demand streaming service, NASA+ and upgraded app are now available. These new digital platforms offer original video series, live launch coverage, kids’ content, and the latest news.

NASA+ is available for download via the NASA App on iOS and Android devices, as well as streaming media players Roku and Apple TV.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA.