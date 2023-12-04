This Week @NASA: Cleaner Fuel for Aviation on Earth, Scientific Balloon Campaign, Artemis Moon Rocket

In search of cleaner fuel for aviation…

A scientific balloon campaign in Antarctica…

And a key engine test for NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA’s Artemis Moon rocket…

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

[embedded content]

Exploring the Effects of Sustainable Aviation Fuel

NASA and Boeing partnered recently to conduct a contrail research campaign. During the campaign, NASA’s DC-8 flying science laboratory measured emissions and contrail ice formation from a Boeing ecoDemonstrator aircraft, as the Boeing plane switched between 100% sustainable aviation fuel and a low-sulfur version of conventional jet fuel.

Data collected will help determine whether sustainable aviation fuels help reduce the formation of contrails, which may trap heat in the atmosphere.

NASA Scientific Balloons Rady for Flights Over Antarctica

The scientific balloon flights, planned during NASA’s annual Antarctic Long Duration Balloon Campaign include the GUSTO mission. This Astrophysics mission is aiming for a record 55-plus day flight in the skies above the southernmost hemisphere.

It will map a large part of the Milky WayThe Milky Way is the galaxy that contains our Solar System and is part of the Local Group of galaxies. It is a barred spiral galaxy that contains an estimated 100-400 billion stars and has a diameter between 150,000 and 200,000 light-years. The name "Milky Way" comes from the appearance of the galaxy from Earth as a faint band of light that stretches across the night sky, resembling spilled milk.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Milky Way galaxy, including the galactic center, and the nearby Large Magellanic Cloud. Learn more about NASA’s Scientific Balloon Program at nasa.gov/scientificballoons.

NASA Continues RS-25 Engine Certification Test Fire Series

On November 29, NASA’s Stennis Space Center conducted a hot fire test of an RS-25 engine. Crews gimbaled, or pivoted, the RS-25 around a central point during the test. Gimbaling is a key capability for the engine that is used to stabilize the Space Launch System, or SLSNASA's Space Launch System (SLS) will be the most powerful rocket they've ever built. As part of NASA's deep space exploration plans, it will launch astronauts on missions to an asteroid and eventually to Mars. As the SLS evolves, the launch vehicle will to be upgraded with more powerful versions. Eventually, the SLS will have the lift capability of 130 metric tons, opening new possibilities for missions to places like Saturn and Jupiter.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SLS rocket, during flight on Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond.

This was the third hot fire in the current 12-test certification series.

Teams Competing in 2024 Student Launch Challenge

Seventy teams representing 24 states and Puerto Rico were selected to compete in the 2024 Student Launch Challenge. The nine-month-long competition, which requires students to design, build, and fly a high-powered amateur rocket and scientific payload, culminates with final events April 10-14, 2024 near NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA!