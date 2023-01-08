This Week @NASA: Orion Spacecraft Returns, Mars Sample Deposited, InSight Mars Lander Mission Ends

The Orion spacecraft is back in Florida after Artemis I, a direct deposit on MarsMars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. It is a dusty, cold, desert world with a very thin atmosphere. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname "The Red Planet." Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Mars, and an insightful mission comes to an end. These are a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA!

The Orion spacecraft is back in Florida, after Artemis I …

A direct deposit on Mars …

And an insightful mission comes to an end…

a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Artemis I Orion Spacecraft Returns to Kennedy Space Center

The Orion spacecraft that completed the 1.4-million-mile Artemis I mission beyond the Moon and back, has been safely retrieved from the Pacific Ocean and transported back to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The spacecraft will undergo post-flight analysis ahead of the first crewed flight of Orion on Artemis II.

Perseverance Rover Deposits First Sample on Mars Surface

NASA’s Perseverance rover recently deposited a titanium tube, filled with a rock sample, onto the surface of Mars. It is the first of about 10 sample tubes the rover is expected to eventually leave at a location on Mars called “Three Forks.” Sample tubes dropped off there could be returned to Earth by the future Mars Sample Return campaign.

NASA Retires InSight Mars Lander Mission

Mission managers have ended the InSight mission on Mars after consecutive attempts to contact the spacecraft failed. InSight spent more than four years collecting unique science about the interior layers of Mars that is helping us better understand all rocky planets, including Earth.

Apollo Astronaut Walter Cunningham Dies at 90

Former NASA astronaut Walter Cunningham passed away on January 3. Cunningham flew on the first crewed Apollo flight, and later served as chief astronaut for the Skylab program. Walt Cunningham was 90 years old.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA …