This Week @NASA: Private Astronaut Mission to Space Station, PACE Mission & Rocket Engine Testing

The latest private astronaut mission to the International Space StationThe International Space Station (ISS) is a large spacecraft in orbit around the Earth that serves as a research laboratory and spaceport for international collaboration in space exploration. It was launched in 1998 and has been continuously occupied by rotating crews of astronauts and cosmonauts from around the world since 2000. The ISS is a joint project of five space agencies: NASA (USA), Roscosmos (Russia), JAXA (Japan), ESA (Europe), and CSA (Canada). It orbits the Earth at an altitude of approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles), and provides a unique platform for scientific research, technological development, and human space exploration.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>International Space Station…

Preparing to launch more research to the space station…

And how climate change is affecting our oceans and atmosphere…

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA!

[embedded content]

Third Private Astronaut Mission to the Space Station

On January 18, Axiom Mission 3, the third private astronaut mission to the International Space Station, launched aboard a SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transport services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft. SpaceX's ultimate goal is to reduce space transportation costs and enable the colonization of Mars.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>SpaceX Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center. The mission is commanded by former NASA astronaut Michael López-Alegría.

NASA will provide integrated operations support, which starts during the Dragon’s approach to the station, continues while the crew is aboard the orbiting laboratory, and concludes when Dragon leaves the area of the space station.

Science Launching to the Space Station

The research heading to the International Space Station on Northrop Grumman’s 20th commercial resupply services mission to the space station for NASA includes the first surgical robot on the station, an inexpensive orbit re-entry platform to collect thermal protection systems data, and a new Metal 3D printer.

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus spacecraft will launch atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 no earlier than January 29 from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

Investigating Oceans and Atmosphere in Changing Climate

NASA’s Plankton, Aerosol, Cloud, ocean Ecosystem, or PACE mission is targeted for launch no earlier than February 6. The Earth-observing science mission will help us understand how our oceans and atmosphere exchange carbon dioxide, measure key atmospheric variables associated with air quality and Earth’s warming climate, and monitor ocean health.

NASA Resumes RS-25 Rocket Engine Testing

NASA resumed a critical test series with their RS-25 rocket engine on January 17 at NASA’s Stennis Space Center. Data from the testing will be used to certify production of new RS-25 engines to help power our Space Launch System, or SLSNASA's Space Launch System (SLS) will be the most powerful rocket they've ever built. As part of NASA's deep space exploration plans, it will launch astronauts on missions to an asteroid and eventually to Mars. As the SLS evolves, the launch vehicle will to be upgraded with more powerful versions. Eventually, the SLS will have the lift capability of 130 metric tons, opening new possibilities for missions to places like Saturn and Jupiter.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>SLS rocket on future Artemis missions to the Moon and beyond, beginning with Artemis V.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA.