This Week @NASA: Record-Setting Astronaut Returns, SpaceX Crew-4, Artemis I Moon Mission Test

What the President's budget means for NASA

A record-setting astronaut returns safely to Earth …

And the next Commercial Crew mission to the space station … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

The President’s Budget and the State of NASA

During the March 28 State of NASA address at our Kennedy Space Center, Administrator Bill Nelson highlighted what President Biden’s fiscal year 2023 budget request for NASA means for the agency.

“It’s a signal of support of our missions in a new era of exploration and discovery.”—NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

The budget will strengthen NASA’s position as a global leader in exploration, science, technology innovation, and discovery. It will enable Artemis missions to the Moon that will prepare us for human missions to MarsMars is the second smallest planet in our solar system and the fourth planet from the sun. Iron oxide is prevalent in Mars' surface resulting in its reddish color and its nickname "The Red Planet." Mars' name comes from the Roman god of war.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Mars. It will also further scientific discovery within our solar system and beyond. The budget will enhance our ability to better understand climate change, provide support for commercial space activities, help the U.S. maintain its leading role in aeronautics research, connect with students through STEM education, and promote diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility.

“I’m just constantly inspired by the can-do spirit that guides our agency. And I’m proud to say, that the state of NASA is strong.”—NASA Administrator Bill Nelson

Record-Setting U.S. Astronaut Returns to Earth

NASA’s Mark Vande Hei wrapped up a 355-day stay on the International Space Station – setting a record for the longest single spaceflight by an American astronaut. After undocking from the space station on March 30, Vande Hei returned safely to Earth with Roscosmos cosmonauts Pyotr Dubrov, who launched to the station with Vande Hei in April 2021, and Anton Shkaplerov.

NASA Previews SpaceXCommonly known as SpaceX, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. is a private American aerospace manufacturer and space transportation services company that was founded by Elon Musk in 2002. Headquartered in Hawthorne, California, the company designs, manufactures, and launches advanced rockets and spacecraft.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>SpaceX Crew-4 Mission

The astronauts of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-4 mission are continuing preparations for their upcoming launch to the International Space Station. NASA astronauts Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines, and Jessica Watkins, along with European Space Agency astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti, discussed their mission with the media on March 31. They are targeted to launch on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft no earlier than April 20 from Kennedy Space Center.

Final Test Ahead of Artemis I Moon Mission

Teams at our Kennedy Space Center are focusing efforts on the final major test for the agency’s Space Launch System rocket and Orion spacecraft ahead of the uncrewed Artemis I Moon mission. With the rocket and Orion at the launch pad, the multi-day wet dress rehearsal test gives teams the opportunity to practice a full launch countdown, fill and drain the rocket’s fuel tanks, and other activities they might need to perform on the day of the actual launch.

Hubble Spots Farthest Star Ever Seen

Our Hubble Space Telescope has detected light from the farthest star seen to date. The star, nicknamed Earendel, existed within the first billion years after the birth of the universe in the big bang. Earendel, whose light has taken 12.9 billion years to reach Earth, is quite a bit farther than the previous farthest star ever seen. That star, discovered by Hubble in 2018, existed when the universe was about 4 billion years old.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA