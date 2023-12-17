This Week @NASA: Webb’s New Look at Exploded Star, Space Station Laser Link & Europa Clipper

NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion." NASA conducts research, develops technology and launches missions to explore and study Earth, the solar system, and the universe beyond. It also works to advance the state of knowledge in a wide range of scientific fields, including Earth and space science, planetary science, astrophysics, and heliophysics, and it collaborates with private companies and international partners to achieve its goals.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]” tabindex=”0″ role=”link”>NASA’s Webb Space Telescope’s new look at an exploded star…

Teams prepare to install some Moon rocket hardware…

And completing NASA’s first two-way, end-to-end laser relay system…

A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Webb’s New High-Definition Look at an Exploded Star

NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope recently captured this new image of supernova remnant Cassiopeia A. The image, captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera, displays the stellar explosion at a resolution previously unreachable at these wavelengths, and is giving astronomers hints at the dynamic processes occurring within the supernova remnant.

Teams Prepare Moon Rocket to Spacecraft Connector for Assembly

Teams at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center recently flipped the Orion stage adapter to prepare the adapter for the installation of its diaphragm.

The stage adapter connects the Orion spacecraft to the Space Launch System rocket’s interim cryogenic propulsion stage, or ICPS. The diaphragm helps prevent highly flammable hydrogen gas, that could escape the rocket’s propellant tanks, from building up beneath Orion and its crew before and during launch.

Space Station Laser Communications Terminal Achieves First Link

NASA’s LCRD and the new space station technology experiment, ILLUMA-T, successfully exchanged data for the first time — marking ILLUMA-T’s first laser link with an in-orbit laser relay system. Together, LCRD and ILLUMA-T completed NASA’s first two-way, end-to-end laser relay system.

Laser communications uses infrared light rather than traditional radio waves to send and receive signals, which allows spacecraft to pack more data into each transmission.

Add Your Name To Fly on Europa Clipper Mission

The deadline to join NASA's Europa Clipper mission's "Message in a Bottle" campaign is 11:59 p.m. EST, December 31, 2023. You can join the mission and have your name engraved on our Europa Clipper spacecraft, which will travel 1.8 billion miles to explore Jupiter's icy moon, Europa.

Learn more at go.nasa.gov/MessageInABottle.

That’s what’s up this week @NASA!