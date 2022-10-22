This Week @NASA: Webb’s Supreme Look at a “Star Factory” and Artemis Moonwalks

A new look at a “star factory” …

Practicing Moonwalks here on Earth …

And an Earthly assist for a NASAEstablished in 1958, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) is an independent agency of the United States Federal Government that succeeded the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics (NACA). It is responsible for the civilian space program, as well as aeronautics and aerospace research. Its vision is "To discover and expand knowledge for the benefit of humanity." Its core values are "safety, integrity, teamwork, excellence, and inclusion."” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>NASA spacecraft … a few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!

Webb’s New Star-Filled “Pillars of Creation” Image

A new Webb Space Telescope image of the iconic Pillars of Creation – a star factory of sorts – is visually stunning and could help us better understand how stars form within clouds of gas and interstellar dust.

Practicing Artemis Moonwalks in the Arizona Desert

An analog mission this month to practice lunar operations near Flagstaff, Arizona will provide crucial data for future Artemis Moon missions. Learn more about analog missions at nasa.gov/analogs.

Lucy Spacecraft Gets Gravity Assist from Earth

NASA’s Lucy spacecraft swung back by Earth on October 16, exactly one year after its launch. The close flyby also gave Lucy the first of several gravity assists it needs from Earth to reach the never-before-visited Trojan asteroids that share an orbit with JupiterJupiter is the largest planet in the solar system and the fifth planet from the sun. It is a gas giant with a mass greater then all of the other planets combined. Its name comes from the Roman god Jupiter.” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute”:”data-cmtooltip”, “format”:”html”}]”>Jupiter.

X-57 Maxwell Aircraft Gets Powered Up

Lithium-ion battery packs installed in NASA’s all-electric X-57 Maxwell aircraft successfully powered the plane’s motors. This important milestone brings the experimental plane a step closer to first flight.

NASA Astronaut James McDivitt Dies at Age 93

Former NASA astronaut Jim McDivitt, who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, died on October 13. Jim McDivitt was 93 years old.

