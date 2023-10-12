Threads is rolling out an edit button, and you don’t have to pay for it

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced today that Threads, Instagram’s Twitter-like app, is rolling out an edit button. With this new feature, users will be able to edit a post for up to five minutes after it has been posted to the platform. Previously, you have had to delete a post and repost it when you want to correct a typo.

Unlike X (formerly Twitter), which took 16 years to add an edit button and then locked it behind a subscription, Threads is rolling out the edit button to users at no extra charge. The edit button is available on mobile and the web, and comes around three months after the social network first launched.

However, Threads does not show the edit history of a post, which is something that X offers in order to allow for transparency while also preventing misinformation. In this case, users on Threads can post something, have it garner likes and reposts, and then change the text of the post afterwards without having any sort of record of what it had originally stated. This presents problems because it allows for the edit button to be used maliciously.

TechCrunch has reached out to Meta to see if the company plans to add a edit history function.

Zuckerberg also announced that Threads is launching “Voice Threads,” which like its name entails, allows users to add voice posts to the social network. The feature is a welcome update for people who prefer using voice options as opposed to text options. Voice Threads is not widely available yet, it seems.

Today’s announcement comes as Threads is said to be preparing to launch a Trends feature in an effort to better compete with X. The news was revealed after a Threads user spotted the update in a screenshot posted accidentally by a Threads employee. The screenshot shows a numbered list of trending topics, along with information about how many “threads” were actively discussing each item.

Unlike on X, Threads’ Trends list does not appear to list trends by topic, such as News and Sports. It also does not appear to have a list of trends that are personalized like X’s “For You.” Despite this, the addition would be another step toward making Threads more competitive with X.