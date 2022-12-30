Tibet commissions 120 MW, high-altitude solar plant

This 40 MW/193 MWh solar-plus-storage project is situated 4,700 meters above sea level in Xigaze, Tibet.

This 40 MW/193 MWh solar-plus-storage project is situated 4,700 meters above sea level in Xigaze, Tibet.

China Huadian Corp., a state-owned power generator in China, has commissioned a 120 MW solar plant in Tibet.

The PV installation, which has already started producing electricity, is reportedly the largest in the Chinese region. It is located in Nagqu, which is situated at an average altitude of 4,500 meters above sea level.

China Huadian invested CNY 890 million ($127.8 million) in the project, according to the corporation. The plant can generate 247 million kWh of electricity per year, it added, without providing additional details.

The world’s highest utility-scale solar-plus-storage project was built in Tibet in 2020, at an altitude of roughly 4,700 meters.