Tigo releases design quality tool for large commercial solar

US-based DC power optimizer specialist Tigo Energy unveiled a new design quality tool called the Solar PLC Signal Integrity Tool alongside expanded training material for solar engineering, procurement, and construction firms in the commercial and industrial segments.

The validation tool and accompanying training course help installers preempt powerline communications (PLC) signal integrity issues in large-scale commercial and industrial projects. PLC signals can experience “crosstalk”, disturbances in signals that can lead to reduced effectiveness of communications in large-scale PV systems. The updated TS4 Design and Installation Course now includes best practices for mitigation of PLC crosstalk issues at the design stage, preventing issues before they happen.

Tigo also released the Solar PLC Signal Integrity Tool, which can be used to identify crosstalk issues in active solar arrays. The tool is designed to be vendor-neutral and is usable for either Tigo systems or competitor MLPE products. After the PLC assessment is run, Tigo provides a performance score.

The TS4 design and installation course, integrated into the company’s education plaftorm, features a section on PLC rapid shutdown system design as well as a technical deep dive into the Tigo TS4 Flex MLPE product line. It provides best practices and practical guidance for system optimization, and installer education on how to design, install and commission a Tigo system with any compatible solar inverter. The two-hour comprehensive course earns 1.5 NABCEP continuing education credits.

Popular content

“An important part of our mission at Tigo is to keep installers at the center of everything we do, and investing in tools and training is no small part of that,” said JD Dillon, chief marketing officer at Tigo Energy. “As our partners in the field raise their stakes with ever larger installations, we are supporting them with things like this new PLC Tool, Pure Signal technology, and impactful continuing education to help them design and support the highest quality PV installations.”

Last month, Tigo introduced a solar rapid shutdown device with “Pure Signal” technology, aimed at improving PLC signal quality. Tigo RSS Transmitters with Pure Signal technology are UL PVRSS certified with hundreds of inverter models from leading manufacturers. The new transmitters with Pure Signal technology are compatible with the company’s TS4-A-F and TS4-A-2F rapid shutdown product family and can be easily integrated into new projects or retrofitted into existing installations.

“Our mission is to provide high-quality, reliable, and flexible MLPE solutions to meet customers’ needs for different system configurations. Pure Signal technology delivers on that mission,” said Jing Tian, chief growth officer at Tigo Energy.