TikTok expands its in-app Ticketmaster ticketing feature to users in 20 countries

TikTok and Ticketmaster are expanding their partnership into 20 new countries after initially launching it in the United States back in August 2022. The partnership allows users to discover events and buy tickets for them directly in TikTok without having to leave the app.

The feature is now available in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Mexico, Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Italy, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Spain and Sweden.

Artists on TikTok in these countries can now use the Ticketmaster ticketing feature to promote their live dates and connect with new and existing fans on the platform by adding their Ticketmaster event links to their videos before publishing.

TikTok says the partnership has seen successful ticketing campaigns for both emerging artists and big names like Niall Horan, The Kooks, Burna Boy, Bianca Costa, Grand Corps Malade, DJ Snake and Shania Twain. The company also says there have been more than 2.5 billion views of videos utilizing the in-app features since its beta launch.

“By enabling fans to buy tickets directly through TikTok, we’re giving artists the opportunity to reach ticket buyers in a whole new way and change the game for live events around the world,” said Michael Kümmerle, TikTok’s Global Music Partnership Development Lead, in a statement. “As we bring fans closer to the artists and events they love, we hope to deliver further value to all artists throughout all stages of their careers and provide more opportunities for a growing fanbase.”

TikTok isn’t the only major platform to partner with Ticketmaster in recent years. The company has a partnership with Snapchat that matches users to live events near them, and also has a partnership with YouTube that lets users find Ticketmaster events directly on the watch page. Plus, it has a deal with Spotify that provides personalized event recommendations to users.