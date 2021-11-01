TikTok is coming to Amazon Fire TV in the U.S. and Canada

Amazon announced today that a TikTok app is now available on its Amazon Fire TV for users in the U.S. and Canada. The app is also coming soon to Echo Show devices.

After downloading TikTok from the Fire TV Appstore, users can log in to their TikTok account, or create one if they aren’t already one of the app’s one billion monthly active users. Then, like the mobile app, users can browse TikTok feeds like “following,” “for you,” and the discover page. On the app itself, you have to manually scroll to view the next video clip, but the Fire TV app has autoplay, so you won’t have to press a button on your remote or tell Alexa to play the next video every few seconds (or minutes).

This isn’t the first time that you could watch vertically-oriented short-form videos on the big screen — TikTok apps can already be used on Google TV and Android TV, as well as some Samsung smart TVs. But now that TikTok enables creators to upload videos up to three minutes long, it might feel more natural to opt for big screen-viewing than it would if you were only watching 15-second videos, for instance.

Like TikTok’s update to support longer videos this summer, making its app accessible on TVs is yet another show of competition with YouTube, which created YouTube Shorts as a TikTok competitor earlier this year.