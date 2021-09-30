TikTok starts flirting with NFTs

The NFT space has had quite the year, and while it can be difficult to separate the billions of dollars in crypto speculation from the potential infrastructure shifts, plenty of mainstream tech companies are dipping their toes into the space and signaling future interest.

This time it’s TikTok’s turn. The fast-growing social media platform which just crossed 1 billion monthly users worldwide has lined up its own NFT drop, leveraging content from some of its top creators, including Lil Nas X, Grimes, Bella Poarch, Rudy Willingham and Gary Vaynerchuk. The release of one-of-one and limited edition NFTs seems to be focused on generating buzz among the existing NFT community rather than exposing users inside the app to non-fungible tokens.

The company is side-stepping blockchain energy concerns by placing their NFTs on a dedicated site powered by Immutable X, a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum which says that NFTs traded using it are “100% carbon neutral.” The drop starts October 6 with a collection from Lil Nas X and will continue on through the end of the month.

Why is TikTok getting into the world of NFTs to begin with? TikTok has a fairly precise answer for that on its drop site:

Inspired by the creativity and innovation of the TikTok creator community, TikTok is exploring the world of NFTs as a new creator empowerment tool. NFTs are a new way for creators to be recognized and rewarded for their content and for fans to own culturally-significant moments on TikTok. The creation that happens on TikTok helps drive culture and start trends that impact society. TikTok will bring something unique and groundbreaking to the NFT landscape by curating some of these cultural milestones and pairing them with prominent NFT artists.

It’s clearly a niche early experiment for the company, which hasn’t previously indicated the same level of NFT interest that platforms like Twitter and Facebook have shown, but it also showcases that they think NFTs are a space worth paying some attention to.