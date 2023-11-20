Tinder redesigns profile pages with prompts, info tags and quiz

Tinder is revamping its profile pages to make them more informative and create easier starting points for conversations. The company is launching features like profile prompts as conversation starters, profile quizzes, basic info tags, and dark mode.

Let’s look at these new features in details. The Match-group-owned app is rolling out profile prompts so that users can put up prompts and answers such as “The key to my heart is,” “The first item on my bucket list is,” and “Two truths and a lie.” If this sounds familiar, it is because Hinge, another one of Match’s properties, uses this kind of prompts.

Users can also create a quiz about themselves so potential matches can learn about them. Tinder is not the only one to use a question-and-answer mechanism to drive matches. Apps, like Hatched, are using the method to uncover profiles by answering personality-related questions.

Plus, Tinder is adding a way for users to share basic information through profile tags. These tags can be about a user’s interests, pets, drinking habits, and zodiac signs. Tinder’s rival Bumble already has a feature to share details about yourself through tags.

While Tinder is rolling out new features and sections in the profile, the company said it is giving the option to report specific content in these sections as well.

Tinder is also updating other elements in the app, such as changes in the user interface, new animations including the one for the “It’s a Match!” screen, and a dark mode setting.

Last month, Tinder rolled out a feature to let your friends play matchmakers by viewing and suggesting potential matches.