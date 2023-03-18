 Press "Enter" to skip to content

To my infinite chagrin, we’re probably not getting tech IPOs until later this year

By Bernice Clark on March 18, 2023

But there are reasons to be optimistic we’ll get a good crop of public offerings

Alex Wilhelm

7 hours

The IPO market thus far in 2023 has been a goose egg, and we probably won’t get any interesting IPOs for another quarter or two. This is incredibly sad for your friendly, local TechCrunch+ reporting crew who love an S-1 more than anything else.

The good news is that when we do get the IPO train back on the rails, we should be able to see a pretty good run of public-market debuts.

Let’s talk about why.

If you delve back through Silicon Valley Bank research, which now feels rather different than it did two weeks ago, you can get a pretty good idea why institutions are not expecting a flurry of IPOs in the near future. In its State of the Markets report for the first half of 2023, SVB predicted that the market for “U.S. VC-backed tech IPOs will likely remain dormant in H1 2023.”

Thus far, that’s been 100% correct.

However, the bank also predicted that as “the market gets clarity on the [interest] rate ceiling [and] forward revenue multiples align with long-term averages and pent-up demand builds from institutional investors” and unicorns, we should expect no fewer than ten IPOs in the back-half of the year from venture-backed companies.

When we first read that a while ago, it felt a touch optimistic. Why would we go from zero to double digits in such a short timeframe?

We’ve since gotten a bit more context. TechCrunch+ recently spoke with Arjun Kapur, a managing partner and founder at Forecast Labs, on the IPO question.

(Forecast Labs is a sister entity to Comcast Ventures. The latter is a venture shop that invests in areas of strategic interest to its parent company, Comcast NBCUniversal, a corporate amalgamation that stretches from Internet access to cable television to content itself. Forecast, in contrast, trades equity for access to television advertising, essentially offering lower-than-market rate CPA-based advertising on the tube for equity. It’s a pretty interesting model for companies that want to reach a larger consumer audience, but at a discount.)

