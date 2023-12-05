 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Today’s AI funding rush reminds me of the fintech investing hype of 2021

By Bernice Clark on December 5, 2023

It turns out that the massive $642 million round that U.S.-based GPU compute provider CoreWeave just closed was a secondary transaction. I can’t summon a better news event to summarize the current state of investor interest, venture included, in AI-related startups.

The ongoing frenzy to invest in AI startups is not a local phenomenon: German AI company Aleph Alpha closed a $500 million Series B in November, and France’s Mistral AI is currently tipped to be closing in on €450 million at a €2 billion valuation, after raising a $113 million seed round earlier this year. Then we have OpenAI’s in-process secondary transaction that could go through at a valuation of nearly $90 billion.

The list doesn’t get any less hotter if we include recent eight-figure investments instead of those worth nine figures or more.

Parsing a list of recent AI funding events put together by Crunchbase, we can find more stand-out companies: Rohirrim just raised $15 million (generative AI for enterprise); Atomic Industries raised $17 million (AI tuned for industrial production); and Assembly AI closed a $50 million round (AI speech models).

Those are all from December. And today happens to be December 5th.

