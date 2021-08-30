Togolese airpost launches tender for 1.8 MW solar park

The Lomé-Tokoin International Airport.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2014-06-16_17-21-49_Togo_Maritime_-_Station_Meteo-600×338.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2014-06-16_17-21-49_Togo_Maritime_-_Station_Meteo-1200×675.jpg”>

The Lomé-Tokoin International Airport in Lomé, the capital of Togo, has launched a tender for the construction of a 1.82 MW solar power plant on its premises.

The self-consumption project has an estimated cost of around $2.4 million. Interested developers will have time until October 8 to submit their offers.

Togo joined the Scaling Solar initiative in July 2019. The program is a “one-stop shop” which supports privately financed, grid-connected solar sites by helping with project development and legal, regulatory and technical analysis.

Popular content

A year later, the government of Togo announced that construction had started on the 50 MW Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed solar power plant in the Blitta region, in the central part of the country. The project is part of a 90 MW solar project pipeline that the government hopes to build with the support of the International Finance Corporation (IFC), member of the World Bank group.

Togo is among the African countries with the lowest access to electricity. In a nation of 7.5 million people, only 28% of the population has, currently, access to power. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency, Togo had only 3 MW of installed solar power at the end of last year.