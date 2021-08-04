 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Best robotics and innovative tech we’ve seen at the games so far

By Peter Moore on August 4, 2021

2020 Olympics: Best robots, autonomous vehicles and more

Toyota’s artificial intelligence-powered humanoid basketball player CUE may not be a an Olympic medalist, but the robot is an athletic legend in its own right. In 2019, the robot made history when it was awarded the Guinness World Record for “most consecutive basketball free throws by a humanoid robot (assisted),” according to Toyota. 

The robot was seen showing its skills at the free-throw line during this year’s games; a made free throw just before a commercial break garnered a “boom shakalaka” from one of the Olympic commentators.

SEE: Robo Olympians? Olympics schedule packed with bots, AI, VR and more (TechRepublic)

Image: Toyota Motor Corporation

Comment and share: Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Best robotics and innovative tech we’ve seen at the games so far

Source: TechRepublic

Published in Artificial Intelligence

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Artificial IntelligenceMore posts in Artificial Intelligence »