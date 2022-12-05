Tokyo preparing mandatory PV requirements for new buildings, homes

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government and the Japan Photovoltaic Energy Association (JPEA) are jointly developing new rules to support the development of rooftop PV across the Japanese capital.

“By working together, we would like to convey the various benefits to the citizens of Tokyo and promote the use of renewable energy as a core energy source,” said Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

The authorities plan to introduction new mandatory PV requirements for new buildings and homes from 2025. The city government first announced plans for mandatory solar requirements in early September. The plans are still under discussion in the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.

If approved, the new rules will likely apply to new homes with rooftop spaces of more than 20 square meters and buildings with a total rooftop spaces of less than 2,000 square meters. They may also force businesses to install solar arrays on 30% of their rooftop surfaces. Some parts of the city could face requirements for 85% of all rooftops to be covered by PV.

The new rules will require developers and installers to use panels from manufacturers that respect human rights. This appears to indicate that solar modules produced with polysilicon from China’s Xinjiang region may not be allowed, due to the alleged use of forced labor.