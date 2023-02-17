Tongwei unveils 21.7%-efficient shingled solar panels for residential PV

TW Solar (Tongwei) has unveiled new shingled solar panels for rooftop applications.

“The Tongwei Terra shingled panel adopts Thermal Laser Separation (TLS) technology through which the whole cell is cut into several cell strips and interconnected using conductive adhesive to achieve flexible connection,” a company spokesperson told pv magazine. “This can optimize the solar panel structure and achieves zero cell spacing, which effectively increases the light-receiving area of the panel.”

Shingled panels feature a busbar-free structure in which only a small proportion of cells are not exposed to sunlight. The cells are bonded to form a shingled high-density string and the resulting strips are connected through a conductive adhesive. The reduced number of busbars reduces shadowing losses.

The monofacial monocrystalline panel is available in six versions with power outputs ranging from 400 W to 430 W and a power conversion efficiency between 20.1% and 21.7%. The open-circuit voltage is between 41.2 V and 41.8 V and the short-circuit current is between 12.41 A and 13.05 A.

Popular content

The modules measure 1,812 mm x 1,096 mm x 30 mm and weigh in at 20.8 kg. They are fabricated with 3.2 mm tempered glass, an anodized aluminum frame, and a junction box with an IP 68 rating.

The new product can operate with a system voltage of 1,500 V and temperatures ranging between -40 C and 85 C. It features a temperature coefficient of -0.34% per degree Celsius. The manufacturer offers a 25-year product warranty and a 25-year power output guarantee for 84.80% of the initial yield.

“Tongwei Terra meets the needs of European customers in many ways and is popular in the high-end market of Europe,” claimed the Chinese PV manufacturer. “The shingled panels are all designed from the perspective of architecture. With architectural aesthetic characteristics, they fully meet the buildings’ waterproof, windproof, fireproof, wind, and snow-resistant features and provide extra eco-friendly attributes to the buildings.”