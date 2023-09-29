 Press "Enter" to skip to content

TotalEnergies acquires French agrivoltaics specialist Ombrea

By Peter Moore on September 29, 2023
TotalEnergies acquires French agrivoltaics specialist Ombrea – pv magazine International

TotalEnergies has become the sole shareholder of French agrivoltaics specialist Ombrea, in a transaction that builds upon the partnership they started in 2019.

Image: Ombrea

From pv magazine France

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected].

Related content

Elsewhere on pv magazine…

The cookie settings on this website are set to “allow cookies” to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click “Accept” below then you are consenting to this.

Close

Source: pv magazine

Published in Green Technology

Peter Moore
Peter Moore

More from Green TechnologyMore posts in Green Technology »