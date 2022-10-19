TotalEnergies, Marubeni switch on 800 MW of solar in Qatar

TotalEnergies said it has switched on the 800 MW Siraj-1 solar plant in Al Kharsaah, west of Doha, together with local utility QatarEnergy and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni.
Siraj-1 is Qatar’s first large-scale solar plant. It is equipped with 2 million Longi Hi-MO 4 bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers. It features 3,240 string inverters supplied by an undisclosed manufacturer and will feature a semi-automated cleaning system.
The park is 60%-owned by the utility and 40% by the French-Japanese consortium. It is valued at QAR 1.7 billion ($467 million). It will sell power under a 25-year power supply deal for QAR 0.0571/kWh, which was the winning bid at Qatar’s January 2020 tender.
Popular content
“Al Kharsaah can supply 10% of the country’s peak power consumption and will avoid 26 million tons of CO2 emissions during its lifetime,” TotalEnergies said in a statement.
The inauguration of the 800 MW plant follows QatarEnergy’s recent announcement of two new large-scale PV plants in the industrial cities of Mesaieed and Ras Laffan, with capacities of 417 MW and 458 MW, respectively.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine