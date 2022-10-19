TotalEnergies, Marubeni switch on 800 MW of solar in Qatar

TotalEnergies said it has switched on the 800 MW Siraj-1 solar plant in Al Kharsaah, west of Doha, together with local utility QatarEnergy and Japanese conglomerate Marubeni.

Siraj-1 is Qatar’s first large-scale solar plant. It is equipped with 2 million Longi Hi-MO 4 bifacial modules mounted on single-axis trackers. It features 3,240 string inverters supplied by an undisclosed manufacturer and will feature a semi-automated cleaning system.

The park is 60%-owned by the utility and 40% by the French-Japanese consortium. It is valued at QAR 1.7 billion ($467 million). It will sell power under a 25-year power supply deal for QAR 0.0571/kWh, which was the winning bid at Qatar’s January 2020 tender.

“Al Kharsaah can supply 10% of the country’s peak power consumption and will avoid 26 million tons of CO2 emissions during its lifetime,” TotalEnergies said in a statement.

The inauguration of the 800 MW plant follows QatarEnergy’s recent announcement of two new large-scale PV plants in the industrial cities of Mesaieed and Ras Laffan, with capacities of 417 MW and 458 MW, respectively.