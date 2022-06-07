Toyota unveils 8.7 kWh battery for residential applications

The O-Uchi Kyuden System.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/001-600×303.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/001.jpg”>

Japanese car and battery manufacturer Toyota Motor Corporation has launched a new residential storage system based on its proprietary vehicle battery technology.

“The O-Uchi Kyuden System uses electrified vehicle battery technology such as Toyota’s battery control to provide a rated capacity of 8.7 kWh and a rated output of 5.5 kWh,” the company said in a statement. “This ensures safety and provides a supply of electricity to the entire home not just in normal situations, but even during power outages caused by natural disasters.”

The system can be installed in outdoor environments.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/002-600×353.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/002.jpg” loading=”lazy” class=” wp-image-179649″ src=”https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/002-600×353.jpg” alt width=”450″ height=”265″ srcset=”https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/002-600×353.jpg 600w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/002-768×452.jpg 768w, https://16iwyl195vvfgoqu3136p2ly-wpengine.netdna-ssl.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/002.jpg 900w” sizes=”(max-width: 450px) 100vw, 450px”>

The battery has a size of 1,142 mm x 341 mm x 432 mm and a weight of 142 kg. It can be installed in outdoor environments and with operating temperatures ranging from -20 C to 45 C. It is equipped with a hybrid power conditioner, a DC-to-DC converter, and a vehicle power supply adapter with a maximum output of 1.1 kWh.

Popular content

Toyota explained that the system supports supplying power from hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEVs), battery electric vehicles (BEVs), and fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) at 100 V. The technology utilizes “many years of electrified vehicle development as well as on-board parts,” the company emphasized. “It provides electricity to homes both for normal usage and emergencies, supporting a stress-free lifestyle.



The company did not disclose any more technical details about the battery.