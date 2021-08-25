Transatlantic silicon battery tie-up promises ready-to-use EV products

Group14 Technologies is one company working on new materials to replace graphite in lithium-ion batteries. It recently brought a factory online in the United States to produce its silicon-carbon composite anode material.

” data-medium-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/05035_Silicon_Anode-600×400.jpg” data-large-file=”https://www.pv-magazine.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/05/05035_Silicon_Anode-1200×800.jpg”>

An industrial partnership agreement between an American silicon battery materials producer and a Slovakian electric vehicle (EV) start-up promises to ensure a supply of customizable “drop-in ready” EV batteries for the world’s carmakers.

Group14 Technologies, based in Washington state, yesterday announced a link-up with Bratislava-headquartered InoBat which will enable the production of “high-capacity, silicon-based anode” materials which it is claimed offer more energy density than conventional lithium-ion EV batteries.

The U.S. company said it can manufacture 120 tons per year of its proprietary SCC55 anode material in Washington state, although most of the output from its Woodinville fab is currently used for consumer electronics.

The agreement with InoBat follows the announcement Group14 is jointly planning a new production site in South Korea with specialist gas producer SK Materials.

Popular content

“Our goal is to contribute to the global electrification efforts,” said InoBat co-founder and CEO Marian Bocek, quoted in a press release issued by Group14 yesterday. “Partnering with Group14 will enable us to bring advanced energy solutions across the whole battery value chain for a variety of markets.”

Group14 counterpart Rick Luebbe said: “In order to truly enable the electrification of everything, successful and sustainable EV adoption will hinge on energy storage breakthroughs. With this partnership with InoBat, we are taking a leap to enable automotive OEMs [original equipment manufacturers] to meet and exceed cost parity [versus conventional vehicles], all while delivering unparalleled performance and mitigating carbon emissions on a global scale.”