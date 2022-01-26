Transparency Matters: The Story of ESG Data

Date/Time: February 10, 2022 (1-2PM ET / 10-11AM PT)

Investors are increasingly adopting ESG scores to inform decision making, but it can be difficult for companies to understand how ESG data providers inform their analysis and quantify corporate performance. While investors are looking for more transparency from companies, it can be challenging for companies to assess the impacts of unprecedented ESG risks and opportunities on their operations and supply chains.

S&P Global ESG Scores are uniquely informed by in-depth engagement with companies via the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), actively informing corporate disclosure and raising the bar on sustainability reporting and transparency over time.

Join us for thought leader perspectives on the story of ESG scores: how they are built, used, and what the future looks like. We’ll take a deep dive into:

How corporate ESG performance is assessed

How investors are using ESG data to inform decision making

How ESG scores are evolving to address increasing market sophistication

Moderator:

Grant Harrison, Green Finance & ESG Analyst, GreenBiz Group

Speakers:

Robert Dornau, Global Head of Corporate Engagement, S&P Global Sustainable1

Sonay Aykan, Associate Director, ESG & Sustainability, Colgate-Palmolive

