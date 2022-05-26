Tried, Failed, Learned, in Conversation with Jane Abernethy, Jeffrey Hogue, Marissa McGowan

Failure is an inevitability on the path to success. While companies and practitioners are keen to share wins, many of us won’t admit to the scale of the challenges we endure. Working to implement circular economy solutions inside a company, it can often feel like the job is made up of more challenges than successes, whether or not we’d like to admit it.

In this candid conversation, two veterans of corporate sustainability will discuss their experiences advancing circularity at scale. Between navigating change management, internal influence and external partnership, the job isn’t easy. This panel will get real about when things don’t go according to plan, what we can learn from those experiences and what it takes to be resilient in the face of challenges. The speakers will share advice on how to overcome those failures, learn from them and ultimately succeed.