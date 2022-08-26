Trina Solar achieves 24.24% efficiency for 210 mm n-type TOPCon solar cell

China’s Trina Solar has revealed that it has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.24% for an n-type TOPCon solar cell based on 210 mm wafers. The results have been confirmed by TÜV Nord in Germany.
“In March, Trina Solar brought the maximum efficiency of 25.5% for large-area 210 × 210mm i-TOPCon cells, setting a new world record for industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cell, the company said in a statement. “Trina Solar’s researchers in State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology developed multi-busbar and novel encapsulation technologies, together with non-destructive laser cutting technology to improve module efficiency. By using large-area 210mm n-type i-TOPCon cells, they brought the maximum aperture efficiency of 24.24% for large-area 600 W+ modules with an area of 2.807 m2.”
The manufacturer said this is the first time that a module aperture efficiency of more than 24% has been achieved with industrial large-area n-type i-TOPCon cells.
In mid-July, Trina achieved a power conversion efficiency of 24.5% for a p-type PERC solar cell based on 210 mm wafers. These results, confirmed by the State Key Laboratory of PV Science and Technology in China, represented a world record for this cell type, it claimed. In August 2021, the cell still had an efficiency of 23.5%, which means that it had gained 1 percentage point in less than 12 months.
Popular content
In a recent interview with pv magazine, Helena Li, president of the company’s global cell and module business, presented plans to release new TOPCon solar modules. However, she said the whole n-type transition is now being postponed. The company now plans to raise its capacity for new n-type products from 500 MW to 20 GW by the end of 2023.
“We are also looking at interdigitated back-contact (IBC) and heterojunction, but first we want to expand our TOPCon business,” said Li.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: [email protected]
Source: pv magazine