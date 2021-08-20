Trina Solar improves efficiency of 210 mm PERC solar module by 0.5%

Chinese module maker Trina Solar has announced to have achieved a power conversion efficiency of 23.53% for a monocrystalline p-type module based on 66 PERC cells with a size of 210×210 mm.

The result was confirmed by China’s National Center of Supervision and Inspection on Solar Photovoltaic Product Quality (CPVT).

“We are proud to announce the latest achievements developed by our technical team, to realize the batch efficiency over 23.5% for larger-area 210mm high-efficiency PERC cells in production,” said Yifeng Chen, head of the company’s high efficiency cell and module R&D center. “This demonstrated that 210 cells can achieve very high efficiency in reality. Our technical team will continue to focus on transfer innovative technologies to manufacturing to consolidate our technology leadership in high efficiency cells mass production.”

The company improved by 0.5% the efficiency achieved for the panel in early July. That result was certified by Germany’s standards bodies TÜV Rheinland and TÜV Nord. At the time, Trina said its scientists developed a new Multi-Musbar (MBB) technology to improve optical shading, and developed a new hybrid soldering technology to minimize the gap between cells, without providing further details.