Trina Solar unveils 425 W all-black solar module with 21.3% efficiency

China’s Trina Solar has developed an upgraded version of its Vertex S All Black PV module, with about 30 W of additional output. It is offering the new product on the Australian market.

From pv magazine Australia

The latest version of Trina Solar’s Vertex S All-Black solar module has a power output of up to 425 W and a maximum efficiency of 21.3%.

The Chinese manufacturer said single module power for the upgraded version of the series has increased by up to 30 W. This additional power has been achieved by implementing the latest 210 mm rectangular silicon wafer technology, instead of regular square-shaped cells.

The product is backed by a 25-year product and 25-year performance warranty. End power output is guaranteed to be no less than 84.8% of the nominal output power, while degradation in the first year should not exceed 2%.

Trina Solar said the Vertex S Aesthetic module is compatible with mainstream optimizers, inverters, and mounting systems available in Australia.

The module measures 1,754 mm × 1,096 mm × 30 mm and weighs in at 21 kg, It has been designed for residential applications and commercial and industrial installations. Trina Solar Asia Pacific President Todd Li said he is confident that the installer-friendly Vertex S will secure a significant share of the Australian rooftop PV market.

“We are seeing strong interest from Australian households for this product because of its performance, in terms of higher power output and efficiency,” he said, adding part of the appeal of the Vertex S Aesthetic module is its sleek look.

The Vertex S Aesthetic module appears more matte and has minimal glass reflection thanks to a double layer of anti-reflection coating (ARC). The module also has a uniform black colour due to a dedicated cell-blackening treatment.

“More and more Australian households are installing solar on their rooftops, so we make sure we offer a wide choice of module designs to complement various styles of roofs and help aesthetically-minded homeowners,” said Li. “The black color cells with ultra-fine busbars, together with a fine layout of the black frame, back-sheet, black label and string busbars, makes Vertex S All-Black visually appealing for households.”