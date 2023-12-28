Trina Storage delivers 50 MWh energy storage system to fishery in China

Trina Storage has supplied a 50 MWh storage system to a hybrid fishery-solar-storage project in China. The installation includes 10 2.5 MW/5 MWh battery cabinets and combines sustainable farming with cutting-edge technology.

Trina Storage has supplied a 50 MWh, fully integrated energy storage system for a hybrid fishery-solar-storage project in Tianmen, in China’s Hubei province. The grid-connected system has an installed PV capacity of 400 MW.

The project is equipped with a 1,500 VDC energy storage system, consisting of 10 Trina Storage 2.5 MW/5 MWh battery cabinets. The storage units have robust maintenance systems, using precision thermal management technology for uniform heat dissipation at the rack level, increasing battery life, said Trina Storage.

The system, which is installed on fish ponds, allows energy to be generated on the water and can be used at the same time for fish farming, combining sustainable agriculture with the most advanced science and technology, the company said.

“These integrated efforts bring multiple benefits, such as land preservation, energy efficiency, emissions reduction, improved business productivity, and increased farmer income, thereby positively contributing to both the economy and the environment,” it claimed. “[It] achieves a harmonious integration of photovoltaics and energy storage, enabling energy switching, primary frequency regulation and various related applications.”

Trina Storage introduced its latest generation of commercial-scale batteries, Trina Storage Elementa 2 at the All-Energy Australia in October. The 4 MWh energy storage system offers “a solid foundation for integrated PV and energy storage solutions,” the company states.

“Elementa 2 was specially designed to meet the needs of commercial-scale energy storage customers and markets,” it said. “With a high energy density, it fits comfortably in a 20-foot container, streamlining transportation and logistics, and pursuing cost reduction and economic efficiency.”